By Brian Okoth

South Africa's Sho Madjozi is known for her cheerfulness, likability, and love for bright colours.

She is a walking story on her own.

The musician was born on May 9, 1992 in South Africa's northern province of Limpopo.

Her mother, Rosemary Phaweni, hails from the Tsonga community, an ethnic group that forms less than 5% of South Africa's population.

Lived in different countries

Her father Marc Wegerif is a Swedish national, who worked in South Africa during the pre-independence years.

It was during that period that he met Sho Madjozi's mother.

Madjozi, whose real name is Maya Xichavo Wegerif, lived in different countries during her childhood.

Her father worked for a charity organisation based in several nations. Besides South Africa, Sho Madjozi has lived in Tanzania, Senegal, and the United States.

Passion for music

It was during her stay in Tanzania – where she spent most of her high school years – that she learnt Swahili language.

Madjozi holds a Bachelor's Degree in Creative Writing and African Studies from Mount Holyoke College in the United States.

She has always had passion for music. Her stage name Sho Madjozi was given to her by her cousins, who thought she resembled South African actress Faye Peters, who played the character Vivian Majozi in local television drama "Generations."

Sho Madjozi has had a number of hit songs including "Huku", "Kona", "I Like It", which she was featured by Tanzania's Darassa, and "Mama Amina", also featuring Tanzania's Marioo.

'John Cena' hit song

But it was her 2019 mega hit song "John Cena" that took the international scene by storm.

In the fast-paced music, the 31-year-old sang that her partner, who she tolerated when he had no income, started "acting rough" like John Cena after she became financially broke.

John Cena is a famous American wrestling figure. In November 2019, Madjozi met the WWE superstar during a television show in the US in what was a surprise arrangement by the show host.

The song "John Cena" has more than 27 million views on YouTube.

BET award

In 2019, Madjozi won a BET award in the US for Best International Newcomer. Her music genres are Amapiano, Gqom, and hip hop.

Madjozi's persona is more than music. She is a trendsetter, inspired by her native Tsonga community's culture.

And this evident by her colourful costume, hairstyles and dance.

