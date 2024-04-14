BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
Kenya fuel prices decrease further in latest review
Fuel prices in Kenya, which have been on a downward trajectory, have reduced further in the latest review by the country's energy regulator.
A litre of petrol in Kenya's capital Nairobi will cost 193.84 shillings, down from 199.15 shillings previously. / Photo: Reuters
April 14, 2024

Fuel prices in Kenya have decreased further in the latest review by the East African country's Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

The price of a litre of petrol has decreased by 5.31 Kenyan shillings ($0.04), diesel has gone down by 10 shillings ($0.08) and kerosene has reduced by 18.68 shillings ($0.15).

Following the latest review, a litre of petrol in the capital Nairobi will cost 193.84 shillings ($1.52), diesel 180.38 shillings ($1.42) and kerosene 170.06 shillings ($1.34).

The new prices will remain in effect from April 15 to May 14, 2024.

Strong shilling

In the port city of Mombasa, where fuel lands upon import, a litre of petrol will retail at 190.66 shillings ($1.50), diesel 177.21 shillings ($1.39) and kerosene 166.99 shillings ($1.31).

The prices of fuel in Kisumu, Nakuru and Eldoret, which are Kenya's other major towns, are almost identical to the charges in Nairobi.

Mandera, a county located near the Kenya-Somalia border and is 1,025 kilometres northeast of Nairobi, has the highest fuel prices under the new review by EPRA, with a litre of petrol going for 207.84 shillings ($1.63), diesel 194.38 shillings ($1.53) and kerosene 184.06 shillings ($1.45).

Despite an increase in global oil costs, Kenya's strong shilling against the US dollar has helped in maintaining fuel costs relatively low.

"The average landed cost of imported super petrol increased by 4.86% from $703.49 per cubic metre in February 2024 to $737.69 per cubic metre in March 2024; diesel increased by 0.003% from $722.49 per cubic metre to $722.51 per cubic metre, while kerosene decreased by 0.69% from $730.35 per cubic metre to $725.31 per cubic metre," EPRA said.

Last month's prices

EPRA usually conducts fuel price review every month.

The drop in fuel prices follows last month's review that also saw a significant reduction in the oil costs.

In the March-April period, a litre of petrol reduced by 7.21 Kenyan shillings to retail at 199.15 shillings in Nairobi, while a litre of diesel went down by 5.09 shillings to sell at 190.38 shillings.

A litre of kerosene, on the other hand, reduced by 4.49 shillings to retail at 188.74 shillings.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
