AFRICA
3 MIN READ
South Africa displays repatriated art stolen during apartheid era
Most of the artworks were taken by foreign tourists and diplomats who had viewed them at the Australian Embassy in Pretoria.
South Africa displays repatriated art stolen during apartheid era
More than 700 pieces have been repartrated. Photo: Getty Images / Others
April 26, 2024

A selection of South African artworks produced during the country’s apartheid era that ended up in foreign art collections is on display in Johannesburg to mark 30 years since the country's transition to democracy in 1994.

Most of the artworks were taken out of the country by foreign tourists and diplomats who had viewed them at the Australian Embassy in the capital, Pretoria.

The artworks reflect the daily struggles of the country’s black majority during the apartheid era and the effects of racial segregation policies, Ifa Lethu Foundation which is hosting the event say.

The organisation has repatriated more than 700 pieces, including works by South African artist Gerard Sekoto, who died in Paris in 1993.

Calls for reflection

Similar efforts have been made across Africa, including in Benin and Nigeria.

The event, which is being held at the Apartheid Museum in Johannesburg, will exhibit among other works a 1987 piece titled “Mineworkers” by South African artist Mike Khali that addresses the plight of migrant workers in South African gold mines.

“We need to reflect on the fact that we did not just magically emerge as artists, there were people who laid the way forward regardless of whether their context was difficult, complicated, undoable, they were resilient in what they were doing,” said Lawrence Lemaoana, a contemporary artist whose work is also on display.

“In this period, art by black artists was not considered worth including in South African museums, galleries, or corporate or private collections,” notes exhibition curator Carol Brown.

“For much of their lives, art materials, books, and exhibitions were denied to them,” Brown writes in her curator’s statement.

The exhibition runs until July 31.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us