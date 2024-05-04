Saturday, May 4, 2024

18:00 GMT —'Full-blown famine' in north Gaza, World Food chief warns

The chief of the United Nations' food programme has warned of a "full-blown famine" in northern Gaza and reiterated calls for a ceasefire in Israel's war in the besieged enclave.

"There is famine, full-blown famine in the north and it's moving its way south," Cindy McCain, executive director of the World Food Program, said in an interview.

"What we are asking for and what we've continually asked for is a ceasefire and the ability to have unfettered access to get in safe... into Gaza -- various ports, various gate crossings," McCain continued.

17:37 GMT — Israeli police restrict participation in Christian Holy Fire ritual in Jerusalem

Israeli police restricted access to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in occupied East Jerusalem for Orthodox Christians who wanted to attend the Holy Fire ceremony.

Police tightened measures and set up barriers at the entryways of Jerusalem's Old City, especially at the New Gate near the Christian holy site, eye witnesses told Anadolu Agency.

This came a day after Christian denominations following the Eastern calendar observed Good Friday, which is followed by the Holy Fire celebration, leading up to Easter Sunday.

17:00 GMT — Israel army says five Palestinians killed in West Bank raid

The Israeli army said troops killed five Palestinians barricaded in a building during a 12-hour siege in the occupied West Bank.

An AFP photographer saw a heavy military deployment in the village of Deir al-Ghusun, near the northern town of Tulkarem.

Troops deployed a bulldozer to flatten a building and carried at least one body out of the rubble, the photographer reported.

16:21 GMT — Students in Ireland and Switzerland join Gaza protest wave

Students at Trinity College Dublin and Lausanne University in Switzerland have staged occupations to protest against Israel's war in Gaza, joining a wave of demonstrations sweeping US campuses.

In Dublin, students built an encampment on Friday that forced the university to restrict campus access and close the Book of Kells exhibition, one of Ireland's top tourist attractions.

The camp was set up after the students' union said it ha d been fined 214,000 euros ($230,000) by the university for losses caused by protests in recent months, not exclusively over Gaza. The protesters were demanding that Trinity cut academic ties with Israel and divest from companies with ties to Israel.

15:31 GMT — Israeli drone targets vehicle in southern Lebanon

An Israeli drone targeted a car in southern Lebanon, without causing any injuries, Lebanon’s National News Agency reported.

“An Israeli hostile drone carried out an aerial aggression, launching a targeted strike on a parked car beside the main road near the orphanage station between the city of Bint Jbeil and the town of Kunin (south),” said the agency.

The Lebanese agency did not report any injuries as a result of the targeting.

13:50 GMT — Israel official says delegation not yet in Cairo for Gaza talks

A top Israeli official said Israel will send a delegation to Cairo for talks on a Gaza truce only if it sees a "positive movement" on a framework for a hostage deal.

"What we are looking at is an agreement over a framework for a possible hostage deal," the official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

"Tough and long negotiations are expected for an actual deal.

13:10 GMT — Saudi Arabia renews call for ceasefire in Gaza amid Israeli aggression

Saudi Arabia renewed its call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza amid the ongoing Israeli onslaught in the besieged enclave.

“The issue of Palestine remains a priority for the Islamic Ummah (Muslim community), reflecting the voice of the Islamic community in support of the brotherly people of Palestine to ensure that they access their rights,” Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah said at the 15th summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held in the Gambian capital Banjul.

“Since the launch of this aggression, the kingdom has been cooperating with brotherly people and countries to protect the people of Gaza,” he added.

12:27 GMT — Hamas negotiators arrive in Cairo for Gaza truce talks; CIA chief also present

Hamas negotiators arrived in Cairo for intensified talks on a possible Gaza truce that would see the return to Israel of some hostages, a Hamas official told Reuters, with the CIA director already present for the indirect diplomacy.

"The results today will be different. We have reached an agreement over many points, and a few point remain," one Egyptian security source told.

A Palestinian official with knowledge of the mediation efforts sounded cautious optimism.

11:36 GMT — Dublin campus barricaded in pro-Palestinian student protest

Students at Ireland's prestigious Trinity College Dublin university manned an on-campus protest against Israel's actions in Gaza, after barricading the main entrance to the site.

Dozens of students pitched tents on one of the main squares at the university, which is a Dublin tourist attraction, and piled benches in front of a library containing the famous Book of Kells medieval manuscript.

Laszlo Molnarfi, president of the institution's student union, told Irish public broadcaster RTE that the students demand the university sever any relationships it has with Israel.

11:20 GMT — Egyptian media hints at breakthrough in Gaza ceasefire talks

Egyptian media reports have indicated “significant progress” in the Gaza ceasefire negotiations between the Palestinian resistance group Hamas and Israel.

Egyptian channel Cairo 24 suggested the emergence of a "consensual formula" on several contentious points.

Quoting an unnamed high-level source, the channel said that “a Hamas delegation arrived at Egypt,” adding that “there has been significant progress in the negotiations” between Hamas and Israel.

10:46 GMT — Qatar considers future of Hamas office in Doha, and whether to keep mediating

Qatar could close the political office of Hamas as part of a broader review of its role as a mediator in the war between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, according to an official familiar with the Qatari government's reassessment.

The Gulf state was weighing whether to allow Hamas to continue operating the political office, and the broader review includes considering whether or not to continue mediating in the seven-month conflict, the official told Reuters.

"If Qatar isn’t going to be mediating, they won’t see a point in keeping the political office. So that is a part of the reassessment," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

09:20 GMT — Israeli army storms town in occupied West Bank

The Israeli army has stormed the town of Deir Al-Ghusun, northeast of the city of Tulkarm, in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian media reported.

Official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported: “(Israeli) special forces surrounded a house in Deir al-Ghusun amid continuous gunfire.”

“Reinforcements arrived from the Annab military checkpoint towards the towns of Anabta, Bal’a, and Deir al-Ghusun," it added.

06:48 GMT — Hamas delegation heads to Cairo for truce talks

Hamas has said its delegation was heading to Cairo to resume Gaza truce talks, as the United Nations warned that Israel's threatened assault on the city of Rafah could produce a "bloodbath".

Foreign mediators have been waiting for the Palestinian resistance group to respond to a proposal to halt fighting for 40 days and exchange hostages for Palestinian prisoners.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also reiterated Washington's objections to the long-threatened Rafah offensive, saying Israel has not presented a plan to protect the civilians sheltering there.

05:52 GMT — Israel briefed US on potential Rafah operation: sources

Israel this week briefed Biden administration officials on a potential operation in the southern Gaza city of Rafah according to US officials familiar with the talks.

The officials, who were not authorised to comment publicly and requested anonymity to speak about the sensitive exchange, said that the plan detailed by the Israelis did not change the US administration’s view that moving forward with an operation in Rafah would put too many innocent Palestinian civilians at risk.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to carry out a military operation in Rafah despite warnings from President Joe Biden and other Western officials that doing so would result in more civilian deaths and worsen an already dire humanitarian crisis.

04:45 GMT — Democratic lawmakers tell Biden evidence shows Israel is curbing Gaza aid

Scores of politicians from US President Joe Biden's Democratic Party have told him that they believe there is sufficient evidence to show that Israel has violated US law by restricting humanitarian aid flows into besieged Gaza.

A letter to Biden signed by 86 House of Representatives Democrats said Israel's aid restrictions "call into question" its assurances that it was complying with a US Foreign Assistance Act provision requiring recipients of US-funded arms to uphold international humanitarian law and allow free flows of US assistance.

The lawmakers said the Israeli government had resisted repeated US requests to open enough sea and land routes for aid to Gaza and cited reports that it failed to allow in enough food to avert famine caused by Israeli siege and invasion, enforced "arbitrary restrictions" on aid and imposed an inspection system that impeded supplies.

04:30 GMT — Gaza's north under 'full-blown famine' as Israeli siege persists

The head of the UN World Food Program, Cindy McCain, has said northern besieged Gaza is experiencing "full-blown famine", supporting the views of many Palestinians and campaigners who have been for months saying Gaza is witnessing Israel-caused starvation.

Speaking to NBC News at the McCain Institute's Sedona Forum in Arizona, McCain pressed for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and access to humanitarian aid because "there is famine — full-blown famine — in the north, and it's moving its way south."

The UN and others have said the blockaded Palestinian territory is on the brink of famine, and the comments from the head of the agency that distributes food assistance go further than others.

04:20 GMT — Illegal Israeli settlers vandalise aid convoy in occupied West Bank

The United Nations reports that a UN convoy carrying humanitarian aid from Jordan to besieged Gaza had "a limited amount of goods" vandalised by Israeli civilians when it went through the West Bank.

It was also rerouted by armed men when it entered besieged Gaza to the wrong UN facility.

"All of the goods have been subsequently accounted for and are being distributed by the UN," UN deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq said.

03:36 GMT — Israel seeks to reduce economic ties between occupied West Bank and Türkiye

Israel said it will seek to reduce economic ties between Türkiye and the Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza in retaliation for Türkiye's trade ban with Israel over the latters carnage in besieged Gaza.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said it would take "action to minimise all economic ties between Türkiye and the Palestinian Authority and Gaza."

03:10 GMT — WHO warns Rafah invasion would weaken 'already broken health system'

The World Health Organization has expressed concerns about Israel's planned invasion of besieged Gaza's southern city of Rafah, saying it would "exacerbate overcrowding, further limiting access to food, water, health and sanitation services, leading to increased disease outbreaks, worsening levels of hunger, and additional loss of lives."

"As part of contingency efforts, WHO and partners are urgently working to restore, and resuscitate health services, including through the expansion of services and pre-positioning of supplies, but the broken health system would not be able to cope with a surge in casualties and deaths that a Rafah incursion would cause," WHO said in its report.

02:30 GMT — Encampment set up at University College London campus

Joining several other university campuses across the Western world, University College London [UCL] students also set up an encampment in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

Roughly a dozen tents have been pitched outside the main building in Bloomsbury, where entry has been restricted as only students are allowed to enter the campus.

The action by students at UCL is meant to call on their school's administration to divest from Israeli "war crimes" in Gaza with a pledge to rebuild universities in Gaza.

