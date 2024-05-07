BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
Amazon launches online retail service in South Africa
Amazon.co.za will offer same-day delivery and next-day delivery with more than 3,000 pickup points.
Amazon launches online retail service in South Africa
Customers will get free delivery on their first order. Photo / Reuters
May 7, 2024

Amazon launched its online shopping service in South Africa on Tuesday, challenging a number of online retailers dominated by Naspers' Takealot.com.

Africa's most advanced economy is usually seen as a good entry point for companies to expand into the continent and Amazon could be doing the same, analysts have said in the past.

The launch of its service comes at a time when South Africa has seen a sharp rise in online shopping after the pandemic created an opportunity for e-commerce to finally take hold, with retailers doubling down on investments in response.

Amazon.co.za will offer same-day delivery and next-day delivery with more than 3,000 pickup points.

Shoppers will get free delivery on first orders, followed by free delivery for subsequent orders above 500 rand ($27.07), it said in a statement.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us