Kenya Red Cross said personnel are responding to a landslide that left several people unaccounted for in a region in the central part of the country where there has been heavy rain.

The landslide occurred in Kimende Escarpment, the Red Cross said in a post on social media platform X late on Tuesday.

So far there were no deaths confirmed, it said.

"The area has been cordoned off and declared a danger zone," it said.

Heavy rains and floods in the East African country since late March have killed at least 289 people and displaced 285,600, latest government statistics show.

In the worst single incident, at least 61 people were killed in late April following a mudslide and flash floods in the town of Mai Mahiu in central Kenya.