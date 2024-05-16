By Brian Okoth

Either Manchester City or Arsenal will lift the English Premier League (EPL) trophy on Sunday, May 19.

City are however in pole position to win a record-breaking fourth consecutive EPL title. They have 88 points in 37 games, with a goal difference of 60.

Second-placed Arsenal, who have played a similar number of matches, have 86 points and a goal difference of 61.

City will be playing against ninth-placed West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium. Should the defending champions beat West Ham, they will definitely win their 10th EPL title in the club's history, as they would finish the season with 91 points.

Goal difference could decide winner

Arsenal, on the other hand, welcome 15th-placed Everton at the Emirates Stadium. A win for Arsenal would take them to 89 points, and they would be hoping that City lose in their corresponding fixture, or draw.

But a draw would mean that Arsenal must have a higher goal difference to win the league title for the first time since 2003/04 season, and the 14th title in the club's history.

In case of a City-West Ham draw, City would finish the season on 89 points, same as Arsenal should The Gunners beat Everton.

But now, both Manchester City and Arsenal stand a realistic chance of being crowned champions of the 2023/24 English Premier League race, and there is only one trophy to be given.

Matches to be played at same time as per tradition

And both matches will be played at the same time – 18:00 GMT, with the match venues being 320 kilometres apart, meaning the trophy can't be swiftly moved from one stadium to the other.

Then what happens in such a scenario?

When the EPL title can be won by more than one club on the final match day, there are usually two identical sets of plans at each stadium.

In fact, there are two identical trophies – one that has stayed with the defending champions over the season – in this case Manchester City – and one that is kept for use by the Premier League.

Trophies to be displayed at both venues

On the final match day, the two trophies will be placed at both venues (Etihad and Emirates) where the winner will likely come from.

After both games have ended, the winner's trophy will be engraved.

The EPL trophy is 3ft 5in tall (104cm), 2ft (61cm) wide, and has a weight of 25kgs.

In terms of post-match celebrations, there will be the same podiums and fireworks at the Etihad and at the Emirates, ready for whoever wins the league title.

Medals

At each ground, there will be a set of 40 medals.

They are given out to the manager, players who have made at least five Premier League appearances during the campaign, and staff.

