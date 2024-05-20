AFRICA
3 MIN READ
South Africa court rules Zuma not eligible to run for election
The case stems from a decision in March by the electoral commission to disqualify Zuma due to a prison sentence in 2021.
Former leader Zuma was president of South Africa from  2009 to 2018.   / Photo: AP
May 20, 2024

South Africa's constitutional court ruled on Monday that former president Jacob Zuma was not eligible to run for parliamentary election this month, a decision that was closely watched as it has the potential to affect the outcome of the election.

The case stems from a decision in March by South Africa's electoral commission to disqualify Zuma on the basis that the constitution prohibits anyone given a prison sentence of 12 months or longer from holding a parliamentary seat.

In 2021, Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in jail for failing to appear at a corruption inquiry.

Zuma's jailing triggered riots in KwaZulu-Natal, in which more than 300 people died.

Case history

In April, a court overturned the disqualification, saying the relevant section of the constitution applied only to people who had a chance to appeal against their sentences, which had not been Zuma's case.

The electoral commission then challenged that decision in the constitutional court.

"It is declared that Mr. Zuma was convicted of an offence and sentenced to more than 12 months' imprisonment, ... and is accordingly not eligible to be a member of, and not qualified to stand for election to, the National Assembly," the constitutional court said on Monday in its ruling.

Zuma, who was forced to quit as president in 2018, has fallen out with the governing African National Congress (ANC) and has been campaigning for a new party called uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK), named after the ANC's formed armed wing.

Opinion polls suggest the ANC's majority is at risk after 30 years in power, and MK represents a threat to it, especially in Zuma's home province of KwaZulu-Natal, where he is popular.

SOURCE:Reuters
