By Brian Okoth

On Monday, May 20, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei announced that the country's First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber will serve as the interim president following the death of Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash on Sunday, May 19.

Iran has now set June 28 as the presidential election date, as the constitution demands that an election must be held within 50 days of a president's death.

The speaker of Iran's parliament, the chief justice and the interim president met to set the election date.

Registration of presidential candidates will start on May 30, with campaigns scheduled for June 12 to 27.

Most powerful state official

In Iran, the most powerful state official is the supreme leader, followed by the president.

The supreme leader has control over the executive, legislature and judiciary, as well as the police, military and media.

For instance, the interior ministry is under the president, but the head of police service is directly appointed by the supreme leader.

The supreme leader also appoints the commander of the elite Revolutionary Guards tasked with protecting Iran on land, water and in air.

Major decisions

Major domestic and foreign policy decisions also require his consent.

A president's powers can be checked by parliament, which passes laws. But these laws must pass through Iran's 12-member guardian council made up of the supreme leader's close allies. The council can approve or reject the laws. It also vets election candidates.

Iran is among top 10 leading producers of oil in the world. The supreme leader has control over how oil revenue is spent.

Though the supreme leader is the most powerful Iranian, the nation's presidents have often overshadowed Ali Khamenei in international media coverage because he hardly travels out of Iran.

Assembly of Experts

It is reported that 85-year-old Khamenei has never left Iran since 1989.

His foreign policy views prioritise resistance against the United States, the rejection of Israel's existence, and rivalry with Saudi Arabia.

Now, who installs the supreme leader into office?

There is an Assembly of Experts in Iran whose responsibilities are to appoint the supreme leader, monitor his performance and dismiss him if he fails to fulfil his duties.

Few sessions

The assembly holds a few sessions a year, and has 88 members directly voted for by the people in every eight years.

Only clerics can join the assembly and candidates for election are vetted by the guardian council. The last Assembly of Experts election in Iran was held in March 2024.

To date, who have served as Iran's supreme leaders?

Iran has had two supreme leaders until now. The first one was Ruhollah Khomeini, who served from 1979 to 1989. The second one is the incumbent Ali Khamenei.

Referendum

The key considerations for supreme leader's position are adherence to religion, a significant number of religious followers, crime-free history, and sound political and social views.

Iran adopted the supreme leader's office in a referendum in March 1979 after the then-leader Mohammad Reza Pahlavi was ousted due to governance concerns.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.