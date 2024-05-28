Tanzanian singing sensation Diamond Platnumz is trending across social media platforms for all the right reasons.

The musician, whose real name is Naseeb Abdul Juma, is being celebrated after crossing 400 million streams on music platform Boomplay.

Diamond Platnumz has played a critical role in the promotion of Tanzanian music, famously called Bongo Flava, by fans, and this accomplishment cements his dominance in the music industry across East Africa and beyond.

Diamond path to this milestone has been marked by numerous chart-topping hits and collaborations with international artists.

His latest single, Mapoz, featuring Tanzanian singers Mr. Blue and Jay Melody, currently has over 18 million listens on Boomplay and 14 million views on YouTube.

In 2023, Diamond was also recognised by streaming giant Spotify in end-of the year reports, which ranked him among the most streamed East African artists of all time.

Diamond has gained a massive following in East and Central Africa. He became the first Africa-based artiste to reach a combined total of 1 Billion YouTube views.

Diamond's strongest trait remains his ability to blend different musical styles from different parts of the continent into his music materials.

In April 2024, Diamond won the Overall Hit Maker of the Year award at the 2024 East Africa Entertainment Awards (EAEA).

In November 2023, Diamond emerged as 'Best African Act' at the MTV Europe Music Awards in France.

The Tanzanian sensation overcame stiff competition, outshining Nigerian music heavyweights Burna Boy and Asake to win the coveted award.

Others nominated in the category were South African DJ and record producer Tyler ICU and Cameroonian singer and songwriter Libianca.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories