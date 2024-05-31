AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Vaccine boost for South Sudan where malaria is biggest child killer
South Sudan has one of highest rates of malaria incidence, with an estimated 7,630 cases and 18 people dying of the disease every day.
Vaccine boost for South Sudan where malaria is biggest child killer
The R21 malaria vaccine was recommended by WHO in 2023. Photo / Reuters
May 31, 2024

South Sudan got its first batch of a new malaria vaccine on Friday from the UN health agency, an important step in efforts to battle a disease that is the biggest killer of children in the country.

The more than 645,000 doses of the R21 malaria vaccine received will be distributed across 28 counties with the highest malaria burden.

In 2022, South Sudan had an estimated 2.8 million cases and 6,680 deaths from malaria.

It has one of the region’s highest rates of malaria incidence, with an estimated 7,630 cases and 18 people dying of the disease every day, according to the World Health Organization.

Eliminate malaria

South Sudan's health minister, Yolanda Awel Deng, said the new vaccine, alongside other preventive measures such as insecticide-treated bed nets and timely access to medical care, will be instrumental in a push to eliminate malaria.

Others also welcomed the development.

UNICEF South Sudan Representative Hamida Lasseko said that the “governments’ proactive engagement and health systems’ preparedness are pivotal in facilitating the successful rollout of the immunization program.”

Dr Humphrey Karamagi, WHO's representative for South Sudan, said the integration of the vaccine into routine immunization will “enhance our ability to deliver comprehensive malaria prevention to those most at risk.”

Cheaper option

The R21 vaccine was the second malaria vaccine recommended by WHO in 2023, after the RTS,S /AS01 vaccine, which received a WHO recommendation in 2021.

The R21 vaccine has been hailed as a cheaper and a more readily available option. Research suggests it is more than 75% effective and that protection is maintained for at least another year with a booster.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us