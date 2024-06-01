BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
Kenya to ban import of shoes - president
President William Ruto says the government is developing local capacity to handle hides and skins to provide quality raw material.
Kenyan-owned shoe brands have been facing stiff competition from cheaper second-hand shoes from abroad. Photo / Reuters
June 1, 2024

Kenya will "shortly" announce a ban on shoe imports in an effort to boost domestic production, President William Ruto.

It follows a year-long effort by the government to unlock the industrial potential of the tanning industry in the livestock-rich East African country.

"It is essential to our strategy that we transform the leather value chain from one driven by exports of raw material and semi-processed products to a sophisticated industry," Ruto said in his speech on Saturday during Madaraka day celebrations - the annual commemoration of Kenya's attainment of self-rule from Britain.

He said the government was developing local capacity to handle hides and skins to provide quality raw material.

"I have made this commitment, that shortly we will not be importing shoes from anywhere. We will be wearing our own shoes; made in Kenya, using our own leather," he is quoted as saying by the local Citizen news website.

Second-hand shoes

Most Kenyan households prefer second-hand shoes from abroad which are considered cheap to buy and high in quality.

Locally produced leather products are associated with affluence.

In his speech, Ruto said 400 million Kenya shillings ($3m) has been allocated to upgrade a local leather factory. The funds will be used to acquire modern equipment, build a footwear factory and to mop up hides and skins.

A leather industrial park is also being built on the outskirts of the capital, Nairobi, where 100 acres of land will be reserved for investors to set up leather factories.

Read more:Why Kenya wants to ban leather products imports

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
