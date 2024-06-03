Hunter Biden, son of American president Joe Biden, went on trial on Monday on gun charges in a historic first prosecution of a sitting president's child and a potential threat to his father's reelection.

The only surviving son of President Biden, Hunter Biden, is charged with lying about his illegal drug use when buying a handgun in 2018, a felony.

The 54-year-old arrived in court in his hometown of Wilmington, accompanied by family members, including First Lady Jill Biden, although not the president. Jury selection got underway, with the trial expected to last one to two weeks.

President Biden said he and the first lady, who was marking her 73rd birthday Monday, were "so proud" of Hunter Biden.

Biden proud of son

"As the President, I don't and won't comment on pending federal cases, but as a dad, I have boundless love for my son, confidence in him, and respect for his strength," Biden said in a statement.

Hunter, a Yale-trained lawyer and lobbyist-turned-artist, is charged with falsely stating on legal paperwork when buying a .38 calibre Colt Cobra revolver in 2018 that he was not using drugs illegally.

He is also charged with illegal possession of the firearm, which he had for just 11 days in October of that year.

Hunter Biden has pleaded not guilty. He had earlier reached a plea deal with prosecutors, but this collapsed, leading to the trial.

Addiction

Prosecutors are set to introduce voluminous—and often uncomfortable—evidence linked to Hunter Biden's years as an addict.

They have called as witnesses three of his former partners, including Lunden Roberts, the mother of one of his children.

The president's son, who has written unsparingly about his addiction, will contend that at the moment he bought the revolver, he did not consider himself to be an addict. He has stated that he has been sober since 2019.

If found guilty, Hunter Biden could face 25 years in prison, although as a first-time offender he could get a far lighter sentence or escape any jail time. He could also face fines of up to $750,000.

