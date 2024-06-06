Rwandan President Paul Kagame will face two challengers in next month's election, according to a provisional list published on Thursday.

National Electoral Commission chief Oda Gasinzigwa named Kagame, Frank Habineza of the Democratic Green Party and independent Philippe Mpayimana as candidates in the July 15 poll.

Both Habineza and Mpayimana were also the only candidates authorised to stand against Kagame in the last election in 2017.

Gasinzigwa said in an announcement on state television that a total of nine applications from potential candidates had been received.

Rwigara barred

The highest profile name missing from the provisional list was Diane Rwigara, leader of the People Salvation Movement who had also been disqualified from the 2017 poll.

"Instead of providing a criminal record statement as required by the electoral commission, she instead provided a copy of a court judgement," Gasinzigwa said, adding that Rwigara had also failed to provide a document proving she is of Rwandan origin.

"On the requirement for 600 signature endorsements, she did not provide at least 12 signatures from eight districts."

Rwigara was disqualified in 2017 over accusations she forged the signatures of supporters for her application.

Fourth term

The 42-year-old was arrested, charged with forgery and inciting insurrection and held behind bars for more than a year before being released and acquitted in 2018.

Kagame, Rwanda's de facto ruler since the 1994 genocide and president since 2000, is bidding for a fourth term in office.

