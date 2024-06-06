AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Kagame challenger Rwigara barred from Rwanda's election
Opposition figure Diane Rwigara barred from contesting for the second successive presidential election.
Kagame challenger Rwigara barred from Rwanda's election
Diane Rwigara announced her presidential bid last month. Photo / Reuters
June 6, 2024

Rwandan President Paul Kagame will face two challengers in next month's election, according to a provisional list published on Thursday.

National Electoral Commission chief Oda Gasinzigwa named Kagame, Frank Habineza of the Democratic Green Party and independent Philippe Mpayimana as candidates in the July 15 poll.

Both Habineza and Mpayimana were also the only candidates authorised to stand against Kagame in the last election in 2017.

Gasinzigwa said in an announcement on state television that a total of nine applications from potential candidates had been received.

Rwigara barred

The highest profile name missing from the provisional list was Diane Rwigara, leader of the People Salvation Movement who had also been disqualified from the 2017 poll.

"Instead of providing a criminal record statement as required by the electoral commission, she instead provided a copy of a court judgement," Gasinzigwa said, adding that Rwigara had also failed to provide a document proving she is of Rwandan origin.

"On the requirement for 600 signature endorsements, she did not provide at least 12 signatures from eight districts."

Rwigara was disqualified in 2017 over accusations she forged the signatures of supporters for her application.

Fourth term

The 42-year-old was arrested, charged with forgery and inciting insurrection and held behind bars for more than a year before being released and acquitted in 2018.

Kagame, Rwanda's de facto ruler since the 1994 genocide and president since 2000, is bidding for a fourth term in office.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us