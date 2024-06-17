South Africa’s uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) Party leader Jacob Zuma says that the party will approach an international court after alleging the results were rigged and the electoral process was not free and fair.

MK Party’s decision comes after its bid to have the results of the elections declared invalid failed in the Electoral Court.

The Electoral Commission (IEC) declared the 2024 general elections free and fair on June 2.

Zuma says that the MK Party has instructed its legal teams to take any steps, inside and outside South Africa, to ensure that justice is served, government media SABC reports.

'Disregard for evidence'

“We will not have the South African judges doing so, judges who get angry and sentence you because they hate you. We are going to the judges who look at things and look at issues. We are going there,” Zuma said on Monday.

The MK Party accuses the Electoral Commission (IEC) and the Constitutional Court of disregarding evidence provided to support their claims of a rigged election.

“We presented concrete evidence to the IEC, showing widespread irregularities in the voting process and the voting system, it has all fallen on deaf ears.

“We’ve also tried all peaceful means to address our grievances, but all in vain. We’ve even approached the highest court in the land, but it rejected our pleas without even giving us a hearing,” MK Party claims.

Meanwhile, South Africa has announced the inauguration of the president-elect, Cyril Ramaphosa, on Wednesday, June 19, at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

