AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Malawi president names new VP after Chilima's death
Malawi's President Lazarus Chakwera has named Natural Resources Minister Michael Bizwick Usi as the country's new vice president.
Malawi president names new VP after Chilima's death
Political commentators have hailed President Lazarus Chakwera's decision to appoint Saulos Chilima's deputy as Malawi's new vice president. / Photo: AA
June 21, 2024

Malawi's President Lazarus Chakwera has appointed Michael Bizwick Usi as his vice president on Thursday, replacing Saulos Chilima, who was killed last week in a plane crash.

An influential playwright, actor, social commentator and civil rights activist, Usi has been vice president of Chilima's United Transformation Movement (UTM) since its establishment in 2018.

He joined President Chakwera's cabinet in 2020 when the UTM entered into an electoral alliance with Chakwera's Malawi Congress Party (MCPP) during the 2020 elections.

A 56-year-old experienced development practitioner, Usi holds two master's degrees in strategic management and international development. He also holds a PhD in youth development.

Sworn in

Before joining mainstream politics, Usi was working in development non-governmental organisations.

He was sworn in on Friday in the capital Lilongwe.

Chilima was killed when a military plane carrying him and nine others to the northern city of Mzuzu crashed in the heavily forested Chikangawa Forest Reserve following what aviation experts said was bad weather and poor visibility.

Political commentators hailed the appointment as a "good gesture" towards cementing the electoral alliance, "which was seemingly collapsing."

'Mature gesture'

George Phiri told Anadolu that Usi's appointment was a "clear indication" that President Chakwera valued the services of the late Chilima.

"This appointment without doubt signifies that President Chakwera is really concerned with the untimely death of Chilima. This will cement the alliance, which was getting shaken. I therefore applaud the president for this mature gesture," Phiri said.

Malawi will head to the polls in September next year, and already the political temperature is heating up.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us