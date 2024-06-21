TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye welcomes recognition of Palestine by Armenia
Ankara will continue its efforts for the recognition of Palestine by more countries, Turkish Foreign Ministry says.
Türkiye welcomes recognition of Palestine by Armenia
The recognition of the Palestinian state is a must for international law, justice, and conscience, Türkiye's Foreign Ministry says. / Photo: AA   / Others
June 21, 2024

Türkiye has welcomed Armenia’s decision to recognise the state of Palestine, said the country’s Foreign Ministry in a statement.

“We welcome Armenia’s decision to recognise the State of Palestine, following countries such as Spain, Ireland, Norway and Slovenia,” said the statement.

The recognition of the Palestinian state is a must for international law, justice, and conscience, it added.

The statement concluded that Ankara will continue its efforts for the recognition of Palestine by more countries.

Armenia announced on Friday that it has recognised the state of Palestine.

"Reaffirming its commitment to international law and the principles of equality, sovereignty and peaceful coexistence of peoples, the Republic of Armenia recognizes the State of Palestine," the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also said Armenia earlier supported the UN General Assembly resolutions calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, where Israel has killed more than 37,000 Palestinians since last October.

It also condemned Israeli attacks on the civilian infrastructure and violence against the civilian population.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us