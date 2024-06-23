AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Gunmen attack in Nigeria leaves seven dead
At least seven people have been killed and dozens kidnapped by gunmen in Nigeria's northern state of Katsina.
Gunmen attack in Nigeria leaves seven dead
Armed gangs, known locally as bandits, have frequently raided communities in northwestern Nigeria, kidnapping residents. / Photo: Reuters
June 23, 2024

At least seven people were killed and 100 kidnapped on Saturday night when gunmen attacked a rural community in Nigeria's northwestern Katsina state, residents and police said on Sunday, the latest attack against residents in the north of the country.

Armed gangs, known locally as bandits, have frequently raided communities in the northwest, kidnapping residents, students and motorists for ransom.

Residents said gunmen on motorbikes arrived in Maidabino village in Danmusa local government a rea of Katsina, and started shooting sporadically, forcing residents to flee.

Hassan Aliyu told Reuters by phone that the attack took residents by surprise and dozens of women and children were confirmed missing.

Destruction spree

"They killed seven people, including burning two children," Aliyu said. "They spent more than six hours destroying our properties."

Auwalu Ismail, another resident, said the gunmen first blocked all roads leading to Maidabino before the attack.

"They burnt down our shops, vehicles, and took away our livestock. They also kidnapped my wife and more than 100 women and children," he said.

Katsina state police spokesperson Abubakar Aliyu Sadiq confirmed the attack and the seven deaths but would not say whether anyone was missing.

'Living in fear'

He said police were investigating.

"The remaining men who did not flee are living in fear ... and waiting to hear news about their abducted loved ones," Muhammad Sani, whose sister was abducted, said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us