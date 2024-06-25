Kenya's Defence Minister Aden Duale has announced that the military has been deployed to assist police to contain protests after deadly tax hike demonstrations were witnessed in different parts of the country on Tuesday.

In a gazette notice released on Tuesday night, Duale said Kenya Defence Forces will "support the national police service in response to the security emergency caused by the ongoing violent protests in various parts of the Republic of Kenya resulting in destruction and breaching of critical infrastructure."

