AFRICA
1 MIN READ
Kenya deploys military to contain protests
Kenya has deployed the military to contain tax hike protests.
Kenya deploys military to contain protests
 Kenya's Defence Minister Aden Duale deployed the military to contain tax hike protests on June 25, 2024./ Photo: AFP
June 25, 2024

Kenya's Defence Minister Aden Duale has announced that the military has been deployed to assist police to contain protests after deadly tax hike demonstrations were witnessed in different parts of the country on Tuesday.

In a gazette notice released on Tuesday night, Duale said Kenya Defence Forces will "support the national police service in response to the security emergency caused by the ongoing violent protests in various parts of the Republic of Kenya resulting in destruction and breaching of critical infrastructure."

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us