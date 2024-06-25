Kenya's President William Ruto has described the Tuesday protests that left at least five people dead and over 90 others injured as "treasonous."

In an address to the nation on Tuesday night, Ruto said the government will lodge a swift response that would bring to book the "planners, financiers, orchestrators, and abettors of violence and anarchy."

Kenyans from different parts of the country, including the capital Nairobi, engaged police in running battles for the better of the day, protesting against taxation that they decry to be "heavy" and "inhumane."

President Ruto seeks to introduce more taxes on imported sanitary towels, mobile phones and motorcycles, as well as impose taxes on land disposed under family trust schemes.

Record-high budget

Ruto, who has drawn a record-high 3.9 trillion shillings – or 30 billion US dollars – budget for the financial year 2024/2025, says Kenya needs more revenue to avoid overreliance on loans.

To contain the protests, the government on Tuesday deployed the military to assist police in the operation.

Below is Ruto's full speech at State House, Nairobi on June 25, 2024.

"It is very painful for Kenya that a conversation this crucial was hijacked by dangerous people who have caused us the kind of loss we have incurred as a nation today.

"It is possible that the criminals who reigned terror on innocent people and attempted to challenge our law enforcement deployments are still determined to continue with their dangerous behaviour.

"I assure the nation of the government's determination to fulfill its constitutional duty of protecting the people of Kenya against all forms of harm.

"I hereby put on notice the planners, financiers, orchestrators, and abettors of violence and anarchy that the security infrastructure established to protect our republic and its sovereignty, will be deployed to secure the country and restore normalcy.

"It is not in order or even conceivable that criminals pretending to be peaceful protesters can reign terror against the people, their elected representatives and the institutions established under our constitution and expect to go scot-free.

"We must isolate crime from democratic expression and separate criminals from people exercising the freedom of expression and divergent opinion.

"I shall continue to lead a government that is fully committed to maintaining the integrity of our state, promoting the unity of our nation, and enhancing the peace and security of all citizens and their livelihoods.

"I am bound under sacred constitutional mandate to respect, uphold and defend the Constitution of Kenya, which declares that all sovereign power belongs to the people and that this power shall be exercised only in accordance with the constitution.

"The government will therefore uphold its constitutional mandate to secure our nation and its development and shall treat every threat to national security and the integrity of our state as an existential danger to our republic

"Accordingly, I assure Kenyans that we shall provide a full, effective and expeditious response to today's treasonous events.

"Thank you."

