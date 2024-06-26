AFRICA
South African soldiers killed in mortar attack on DR Congo base
The soldiers were deployed as part of a southern Africa regional force tasked with helping DRC government forces fight M23 rebels.
The death toll of South African soldiers deployed to eastern DR Congo is now five. Photo / Reuters
June 26, 2024

A mortar attack in the turbulent east of the Democratic Republic of Congo has killed two South African soldiers and wounded 20 others, the army said Wednesday.

South African troops have been deployed in the DRC as part of a Southern African Development Community force helping the government put down a rebellion.

The South African National Defence Force said one of its bases was hit by a "mortar attack" on Tuesday.

It occurred in Sake, a town 25 kilometres (14 miles) west of Goma in restive North Kivu province.

Fight M23 rebels

"Four members who were critically injured have been hospitalised, whilst the rest who suffered minor injuries are expected to be discharged soon," the army said in a statement.

South Africa began deploying 2,900 soldiers in eastern DRC in mid-December.

They were sent as part of a southern Africa regional force alongside soldiers from Tanzania and Malawi, tasked with helping DRC government forces fight M23 rebels.

One South African soldier was killed in the region in May and another two in February.

The east of the DRC has been plagued by 30 years of violence by armed groups.

"Families of the two members who lost their lives have been informed and all procedures to bring their mortal remains are in process," the army said.

