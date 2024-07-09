AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Rwanda says no clause on funds return in UK migrant deal
The government of Rwanda has said there was no contract clause compelling it to refund the UK monies for the failed transfer of migrants.
At least 24,000 asylum seekers were to be transferred to Rwanda, with the UK reportedly paying Rwanda some $176 million for the transfer in June 2022. / Photo: TRT Afrika / Others
July 9, 2024

The Rwandan government said on Tuesday that its controversial migrant deal with the UK did not stipulate the return of funds, following the decision by Britain's new government to scrap the scheme.

"The agreement we signed did not stipulate that we should return the money. Let this be clear, paying back the money was never part of the agreement," deputy government spokesperson Alain Mukuralinda told state television.

At least 24,000 asylum seekers were to be transferred to Rwanda, with the UK reportedly paying Rwanda some $176 million for the transfer in June 2022.

The UK was also to pay $15,100 for each extra person taken to Rwanda.

Net immigrations

Britain allows application for asylum, a form of protection that enables one to remain in the country without being deported.

Britain hopes to reduce the number of asylum seekers to below 100,000 every year. The government said that in 2022 alone, there were 606,000 net immigrations.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
