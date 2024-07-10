WORLD
Despite Islamophobia, UK voters grant Muslims 25 parliamentary seats
Of the 25 elected MPs, 18 belong to the Labour Party, four are independents, two represent the Conservative Party, and one is a member of the Liberal Democrats.
A woman exits a polling station set up at St George's Cathedral in London / Photo: AP Archive / Others
July 10, 2024

A record number of Muslims have been granted seats by voters in Britain's parliamentary elections despite rising Islamophobia, a major Muslim news outlet has reported.

About 25 Muslims, up from 19 in 2019, were elected to the House of Commons, the lower house of parliament, said the Muslim Network.

Among those elected, 18 are from the Labour Party, four are independents, two are from the Conservative Party, and one is from the Liberal Democrats.

The outlet highlighted that Muslim voters' support for Gaza significantly influenced the election, with five independent candidates, including four Muslims, winning seats.

Noting that 3.4 million Muslims are living in the country, it said the election marks a significant milestone in the UK's political landscape, reflecting the increasing diversity and the impact of Muslim communities on British politics.

Key victories

Among the key victories in the Labour Party are Sadik Al Hassan in North Somerset, Abtisam Mohamed in Sheffield Central, and Zubir Ahmed in Glasgow South West.

Others outside of the Labour Party are Ayoub Khan, Iqbal Mohamed Hussain, Adnan Hussain and Shockat Adam Patel as independents.

Nus Ghani and Saqib Bhatti were reelected as Conservatives, while Munira Wilson was reelected as a Liberal Democrat.

In the 2017 election, only 15 parliamentary seats were given to Muslim candidates.

SOURCE:TRT World
