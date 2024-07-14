AFRICA
2 MIN READ
SADC peacekeepers to pull out of Mozambique
Southern African regional bloc's troops stationed in Mozambique will leave the country on Monday, July 15, SADC announced on Friday.
SADC peacekeepers to pull out of Mozambique
The SADC Mission in Mozambique was deployed in the Cabo Delgado province in 2021. / Photo: TRT Afrika / Others
July 14, 2024

A Southern African Development Community (SADC) peace mission in Mozambique is set to withdraw next week, an official announced at a ministerial meeting of the bloc on Friday.

Mulambo Haimbe, the foreign minister of Zambia, made the disclosure during the two-day 26th meeting of the ministerial committee of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defe nse, and Security.

"I wish to state that the SAMIM (SADC-Mission in Mozambique) has successfully reclaimed villages and will fully demobilise on July 15, 2024," he told delegates in Lusaka, the capital.

The SADC Mission in Mozambique, comprising troops from Botswana, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Lesotho, Malawi, South Africa, Tanzania, and Zambia, was deployed in the Cabo Delgado province in 2021 to quell fighting in the oil-rich region induced by rebel groups.

SADC mission in DRC

The Zambian top diplomat said the ministerial meeting expected the SADC Mission in DR Congo (SAM IMDRC) would "equally achieve its cause to address the insecurity in the eastern part of that country."

The meeting in Lusaka was a prelude to the organ's heads of state and government meeting, slated to be held in Harare, Zimbabwe next month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us