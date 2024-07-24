BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
3 MIN READ
Nigeria calls for patience in economic turnaround bid
The Nigerian government has called for patience from citizens, promising to turn the country's economy around.
Nigeria calls for patience in economic turnaround bid
Nigeria is grappling with 34.2% inflation, the highest in nearly three decades. / Photo: Reuters
July 24, 2024

Nigeria's government on Wednesday pleaded for more time and patience to end economic hardships as citizens mobilise for demonstrations, a day after the country's police chief warned against protests.

Nigeria is grappling with 34.2% inflation, the highest in nearly three decades amid a cost of living crisis after President Bola Tinubu last year cut a popular petrol subsidy and sharply devalued the naira.

Frustrated citizens have taken to social media to mobilise protests from August 1 against bad governance and economic hardship.

Authorities fear the protests will turn violent.

'All pleas will be answered'

After a meeting between cabinet ministers and the secretary to the government and federation to discuss the impending protests, Information Minister Mohammed Idris told reporters that there was no need for demonstrations.

"The president is listening and he has a message to Nigerians and that message is that we must all calm down, they should please cooperate and give the government more time, everything that they have asked for, all their pleas will be answered," Idris said.

The planned protests are dubbed "End Bad Governance in Nigeria."

Those behind them want the government to offer free education, end insecurity, declare a state of emergency on inflation and disclose lawmakers' pay, among several demands.

'Family issue'

Idris said those agitating for protests "are our brothers, they are our sisters."

"This is a Nigerian family issue and all of us are looking at this issue very well, we hope that peace will prevail at the end of the day," he said.

Nigeria's largest labour union, which last week agreed a new minimum wage with the government, urged Tinubu to meet with leaders of the protest movement to dialogue on their demands.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us