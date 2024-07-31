Wednesday, July 31, 2024

1648 GMT — United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres believes that attacks in Beirut and Tehran this week mark a "dangerous escalation" of the conflict in the Middle East, his spokesperson has said.

"It is increasingly clear ... that restraint alone is insufficient at this extremely sensitive time. The Secretary-General urges all to vigorously work toward regional de-escalation in the interest of long-term peace and stability for all," spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

1642 GMT — UNSC to hold urgent meeting over assassination of Hamas leader

The UN Security Council is set to hold an urgent session over the assassination of Hamas political bureau leader Ismail Haniyeh in the Iranian capital Tehran.

Russia, which currently holds the presidency of the Security Council, said the meeting will take place at 4pm local time.

The emergency session was requested by Iran and supported by Russia, Algeria, and China.

1558 GMT — Body of Hezbollah military commander found in Beirut rubble

The body of Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr has been found in rubble in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut, two security sources have said.

Israel's military announced late on Tuesday that it had killed Shukr, whom it named as Hezbollah's most senior commander and whom it blamed for an attack at the weekend that left a dozen youngsters dead in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

1550 GMT — Iran urges UN Security Council to convene urgently

Iran's permanent mission to the UN has called for an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council following the assassination of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in the Iranian capital Tehran.

The letter obtained by Anadolu was sent to Vassily Nebenzia, the permanent representative of Russia and the current president of the UN Security Council, and described the killing of Haniyeh as a "terrorist attack and an act of aggression on the sovereignty and territory."

In the letter, Iran strongly condemned the "aggressive action of the Zionist regime" in the assassination of Haniyeh, characterizing the "terrorist act" as part of the assassinations of Palestinian resistance leaders and the genocide against Palestinians.

1543 GMT — Israel ready to respond to any Hezbollah attack after Beirut air strike

Israel is ready to respond to any attack by the Lebanese group Hezbollah, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has told US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

A statement by the Israeli Defence Ministry said Gallant updated Austin on the “precise operation” carried out by Tel Aviv on Tuesday to target senior Hezbollah military commander Fouad Shukr.

1507 GMT — Reporter, cameraman killed in Israel strike on Gaza: Al Jazeera

Qatar's Al Jazeera TV has said that its reporter Ismail al Ghoul and cameraman Ramy el Rify have been killed in an Israeli strike on Gaza.

Anas al Sharif, a colleague of the two dead journalists, told Al Jazeera that Ghoul and Rifi were on an assignment to film near the house of Ismail Haniyeh, the Hamas political bureau chief assassinated in Iran in an Israeli attack in Tehran.

1431 GMT — Hamas and Iran don't want regional war, but a crime should be punished, official says

Hamas and Iran don't want a regional war, but there is a crime that should be punished, Hamas deputy chief in Gaza Khalil al Hayya has said in a press conference in Tehran after the killing of the Palestinian group's politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh.

1352 GMT — Iran calls Haniyeh's assassination 'another manifestation of Israel’s state terrorism'

Iran's Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref has strongly condemned the assassination of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh, calling it "another manifestation of state terrorism" of Israel.

Aref said the targeted assassination of Haniyeh was "one of the consequences of the silence of the international community over continued crimes of the Zionist regime and the clear violation of international laws."

1351 GMT — UK foreign, defence ministers in Qatar for talks on Gaza war

British Foreign Minister David Lammy and Defence Minister John Healey have travelled to Qatar to help drive efforts to end Israel's war on Gaza and call for de-escalation in the wider region, the British government has said.

"It is absolutely vital that we engage closely with partners like Qatar, who play a key role in mediating the conflict in Gaza so that we can bring this devastating war to an end," Lammy said in a statement.

1323 GMT — Qatar, US agree to continue work on Gaza ceasefire

Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who is also foreign minister, spoke by phone to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and discussed continuing work towards a ceasefire in Gaza, Qatar's Foreign Ministry has said.

The call follows the assassination of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. Qatar, Egypt and the United States have acted as mediators seeking a ceasefire in the Gaza war.

1320 GMT — Germany calls for maximum restraint to de-escalate conflict

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has called for restraint to avoid further escalation of the conflict in the Middle East following the assassination of Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

Baerbock said any decision made now could ease the situation or inflame it further and called on all parties in the conflict to "exercise maximum restraint and de-escalate in the interest of the people in the region."

1315 GMT — Iran’s response to Hamas leader’s assassination to be 'special operations': UN Mission

The response to the assassination of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh will be "special operations," the Permanent Mission of Iran to the UN has said.

"The response to an assassination will indeed be special operations—harder and intended to instill deep regret in the perpetrator," it wrote on X.

1248 GMT — Israeli government spokesman declines comment on killing of Hamas leader

An Israeli government spokesman has declined to comment on the death of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, who was assassinated in the early hours of Wednesday.

"We are not commenting on that particular incident," spokesman David Mencer told a briefing with journalists.

1214 GMT — Ismail Haniyeh's burial to take place in Doha on Friday — Hamas

Palestinians have staged protests across the occupied West Bank to condemn the Israeli assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

Protesters waved Palestinian flags and Hamas banners as they marched in Ramallah city amid chants in support of resistance groups against Israel's occupation, according to an Anadolu reporter.

Similar protests were staged in several cities in the occupied West Bank, including Hebron, Bethlehem, Nablus, Jenin, Tulkarem, Tubas and Qalqilya.

1215 GMT — At least 10 killed as Israeli fighter jet hits car in central Gaza

At least ten Palestinians have been killed in an Israeli air strike in central Gaza, according to a medical source.

Three other people were injured in the attack that targeted a civilian car in Zawayda, the source said.

Eyewitnesses said an Israeli fighter jet hit the vehicle on Salaheddin Street near the entrance of the town.

1159 GMT — Iraq's Kataib Hezbollah: assassination of Hamas chief 'broke all rules of engagement'

Iraqi armed faction Kataib Hezbollah has said the Israeli assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran "broke all rules of engagement," in a statement on its official Telegram account.

1113 GMT — US not involved in assassination of Hamas chief Haniyeh, claims Blinken

Washington was “not aware of or involved in” the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has claimed.

"It's very hard to speculate, and I've learned over many years never to speculate on the impact one event may have on something else," said Blinken.

He was responding to questions by Singapore-based broadcaster CNA whether Haniyeh’s assassination was going to impact how Israel’s war on Gaza progresses.

1055 GMT — Gaza death toll rises to 39,445

At least 45 more Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza, pushing up the overall death toll to 39,445 since last October 7, the Health Ministry in the territory said.

A ministry statement added that some 91,073 others have been injured in the assault.

"Israeli forces killed 45 people and injured 77 others in the last 24 hours as a result of the continued Israeli aggression on Gaza," the ministry said.

"Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

1047 GMT — Palestinian factions call for unity after Haniyeh assassination

Palestinian factions have called for unity and a general strike to protest the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in a strike in Tehran.

"The national and Islamic factions in Palestine announce a comprehensive strike and anger marches to (protest) the assassination of the great national leader Ismail Haniyeh, which came in the framework of Zionist state terrorism and its war of extermination," the Palestinian factions in the occupied West Bank said in a joint statement.

12:00 GMT — Ismail Haniyeh's burial to take place in Doha on Friday — Hamas

The burial of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh is to be held in Doha on Friday a day after a public funeral ceremony in Tehran, the Palestinian resistance group has said.

Haniyeh "will be given an official and public funeral ceremony in the Iranian capital, Tehran, tomorrow," Hamas said in a statement, explaining his body would be transported to the Qatari capital later the same day.

It said funeral prayers will be held the at Imam Muhammad bin Abdul Wahhab Mosque, Doha's largest mosque, after Friday prayers, with the burial carried out at a cemetery in Lusail, north of the Qatari capital.

At least 45 more Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza, pushing up the overall death toll to 39,445 since last October 7, the Health Ministry in the territory said.

A ministry statement added that some 91,073 others have been injured in the assault.

"Israeli forces killed 45 people and injured 77 others in the last 24 hours as a result of the continued Israeli aggression on Gaza," the ministry said.

06:28 GMT — Haniyeh assassination to have 'enormous consequences': Qassam

Hamas's armed wing said that the assassinationof its political leader, Ismail Haniyeh, takes the war with Israel to "new levels," warning of repercussions for the entire region.

"This assassination...takes the war to new levels and will have enormous consequences for the entire region," the Qassam Brigades, whose fighters are engaged in fierce battles with Israeli troops in Gaza, said in a statement.

03:44 GMT — Hamas vows assassination of Haniyeh won't 'go unpunished'

Hamas has said the assassination of senior leader Ismail Haniyeh is a "grave escalation."

Al-Aqsa TV cited senior Hamas official Moussa Abu Marzouk as saying the assassination of the Hamas leader is a "cowardly act that will not go unpunished."

Hamas and Iran's Revolutionary Guard confirmed the assassination of Haniyeh during his visit to Iran, with Hamas saying Israel targeted his residence in Tehran.

03:00 GMT — Israel claims to have killed Nasrallah's 'right-hand man'

Israeli fighter jets killed Hezbollah's "most senior military commander" and head of its strategic unit, Fuad Shukr, also known as "Sayyid Muhsin," in the Beirut strike, Israeli military has claimed.

Tel Aviv's claim could not be independently verified.

Reuters news agency said Israeli strike left three Lebanese civilians including two children dead.

Israeli statement said Fuad served as the "right-hand man" to Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah and was his adviser for wartime operations.

02:29 GMT — Air strike reportedly targets Hashd al-Shaabi group’s headquarters in Iraq

Hashd al-Shaabi's headquarters in Iraq's Babil province has been targeted in an air strike, local media reported.

The air strike hit the group's headquarters in the town of Jurf al-Sakhar, according to reports in the Iraqi press.

The attack, allegedly carried out by US aircraft, resulted in casualties and injuries.

02:20 GMT —Iran condemns Israeli attack on Beirut

Iran has condemned the Israeli strike on southern Beirut which killed several including two children.

"The vicious and criminal action of the Zionist criminal gang in the suburbs of Beirut certainly cannot stop ... Lebanon's proud resistance from continuing the honourable path of supporting the oppressed Palestinians and standing against the aggression of the Israeli apartheid regime," said Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani in a statement.

"We condemn in the strongest terms the sinful and cowardly Israeli aggression that targeted the southern suburb of Beirut, which claimed the lives of a number of martyrs and wounded," Iran's embassy in Lebanon said on X.

02:15 GMT Lebanon, Russia condemn Israeli attack on Beirut

The Lebanese premier Najib Mikati also condemned the attack, saying, "This criminal act that took place tonight is a link in a series of aggressive operations that claim civilians in clear violation of international law and international humanitarian law."

Russia also accused Israel of violating international law after the strike.

"This is a gross violation of international law," Russia's Foreign Ministry told state news agencies.

02:00 GMT — Over 80 patients flee Gaza — WHO

At least 85 sick and severely wounded Palestinians from besieged Gaza, including 35 children, were forced to flee to Abu Dhabi for specialised care, the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO) has said.

"This extremely complex joint evacuation was supported by the (United Arab Emirates), WHO, and partners. It is the largest medical evacuation since October 2023," Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus posted on X.

The patients suffered from various severe conditions, including cancer, neurological issues and cardiac diseases.

For our live updates from Tuesday, July 30, 2024, click here.