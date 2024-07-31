TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye decries Israel’s ‘heinous assassination’ of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh
Turkish foreign ministry says the assassination of Haniyeh has once again revealed that Netanyahu's government has no intention of achieving peace.
Türkiye decries Israel’s ‘heinous assassination’ of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh
Turkish foreign ministry describes the killing of Hamas leader as 'heinous'. Photo: AA Archive / AA
July 31, 2024

Türkiye has strongly condemned the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in an Israeli strike in Iran.

''We condemn the murder of Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh in a heinous assassination in Tehran,'' Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday morning.

''This attack also aims to spread the war in Gaza across the region. If the international community does not take action to stop Israel, our region will face much greater conflicts,'' the statement added.

''It has been revealed once again that the Netanyahu government has no intention of achieving peace,'' it said.

''We offer our condolences to the Palestinian people who have sacrificed hundreds of thousands of martyrs like Haniyeh in order to live in peace in their own homeland, under the roof of their own state,'' the Turkish foreign ministry said.

Türkiye has vowed to continue supporting ''the just cause of the Palestinian people.''

Haniyeh, a prominent figure in the Palestinian political and resistance group, has been a key figure before and during Israel's genocidal war on besieged Gaza.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us