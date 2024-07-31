Türkiye has strongly condemned the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in an Israeli strike in Iran.

''We condemn the murder of Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh in a heinous assassination in Tehran,'' Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday morning.

''This attack also aims to spread the war in Gaza across the region. If the international community does not take action to stop Israel, our region will face much greater conflicts,'' the statement added.

''It has been revealed once again that the Netanyahu government has no intention of achieving peace,'' it said.

''We offer our condolences to the Palestinian people who have sacrificed hundreds of thousands of martyrs like Haniyeh in order to live in peace in their own homeland, under the roof of their own state,'' the Turkish foreign ministry said.

Türkiye has vowed to continue supporting ''the just cause of the Palestinian people.''

Haniyeh, a prominent figure in the Palestinian political and resistance group, has been a key figure before and during Israel's genocidal war on besieged Gaza.