AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Guinea's former military ruler Camara jailed for 20 years
Guinea's former military ruler Moussa "Dadis" Camara has been jailed for 20 years over crimes against humanity committed in 2009.
Guinea's former military ruler Camara jailed for 20 years
Guinea's former military ruler Moussa "Dadis" Camara fled into exile after he survived an assassination attempt several months after the 2009 massacre. / Photo: AA / Others
July 31, 2024

A Guinea court on Wednesday sentenced former junta leader Moussa "Dadis" Camara to 20 years in prison after finding him guilty of crimes against humanity in the 2009 stadium massacre by the military that killed at least 157 people and left dozens of women raped.

Guinea's Criminal Court convicted Camara and seven other high-ranking officials after a prolonged trial on charges of murder, kidnapping and rape that were reclassified as "crimes against humanity" on Wednesday.

Four other accused were acquitted.

More than 100 survivors and victims' relatives testified in the trial that started in November 2022, more than a decade after the massacre and under pressure from families and activists demanding justice.

'Uncontrolled' elements

The demonstrators at the stadium in September 2009 were protesting Camara's plans to run for president when soldiers opened fire on them and raped dozens of women. The then-military leader had staged a coup the previous year.

The junta at the time said "uncontrolled" elements of the army carried out the rapes and killings. But Camara's top aides were at the stadium and did nothing to stop the massacre, a Human Rights Watch report said.

Many of those killed at the stadium protest were shot, crushed or knifed to death while some of the women were dragged out from hiding and gang-raped by uniformed men over several days, witnesses said.

Many could not flee the gunfire after Camara's presidential guard surrounded the stadium and blocked the exits, survivors said.

'Asleep'

It took several days before the families of the victims were allowed to come and collect the bodies, they said during the trial. Many, though, never found the bodies of their relatives.

Camara fled into exile after he survived an assassination attempt several months after the massacre but returned to Guinea more than a decade later.

"If I'm here before you it's because of my patriotism, otherwise I would not have agreed to come," he said on his first day in court to face trial in 2022, adding that he was asleep as the massacre unfolded.

While in jail late last year, Camara was released by gunmen who stormed the country's main prison but was back in custody hours later as his lawyer said he had been kidnapped.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us