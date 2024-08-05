13-year-old Moroccan reaches top of highest mountain in Europe
August 5, 2024

A 13-year-old Moroccan climber is literally on top of the world after successfully climbing to the top of Mount Elbrus, the highest point in Europe.

Youssef Tazi, known as the “Atlas Boy" on social media, was accompanied by his father on this quest, which he completed on Saturday.

He posted photos on Instagram as he stood at an altitude of 5,642 meters with the title “A dream come true!”

“I am very happy and proud to have raised our beloved Moroocan flag and honoured the youth of our country,” Tazi wrote on Instagram shortly after surmounting.

Repeated records

This is Tazi’s second summit as the youngest Arab and African child to challenge the Seven Summits of the World.

Youssef reached the top of Elbrus after a six-day adventure.

“I dedicate this achievement to all Moroccan people, headed by His Majesty King Mohammed VI; may God bless him,” he said.

Tazi also dedicated his achievement to the children of Gaza impacted by the war.

Dedication to Gaza

“I also dedicate this achievement to the children of Gaza and the entire Palestinian people, and I call for an end to the war in Gaza and the protection of its children so that they can enjoy their rights like all children in the world,” Tazi added.

In January 2024, he reached Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest in Africa, at the age of 12.

The Atlas Boy says his ultimate goal is to reach Mount Everest, the world’s highest peak at 8,848 meters.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
