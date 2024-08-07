Former South African leader Jacob Zuma's private case against incumbent Cyril Ramaphosa has been adjourned to 2025.

Jacob Zuma is suing his successor for failing to act against a prosecutor and a journalist who, Zuma alleges, disclosed his medical records during his arms deal corruption case in September 2021.

The South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg postponed the case to February 6, 2025, to allow the appeal processes before the Constitutional Court to be concluded, South Africa government media, SABC reports.

Zuma accuses Ramaphosa of failing to act on his complaint against prosecutor John Downer and senior legal journalist Ms. Karyn Maughan, whom he alleged were in violation of prosecution rules by obtaining his medical records.

'Finalise appeals process'

The court said when Zuma appears again in February next year, he will be expected to furnish the court with details regarding the appeal process.

“As per the draft order, dated the 6th of August 2024, it is hereby ordered – having heard counsel for the private prosecutor, the criminal proceedings are hereby postponed to the 6th of February 2025. The private prosecutor [Zuma] shall at that stage, appraise the court regarding any developments in the matter,” Judge Dario Dosio handed down the order.

In March, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) barred Zuma from running as a parliamentary candidate in the general elections due to a previous criminal conviction, which rendered him ineligible under the law.

