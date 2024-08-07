SPORTS
Kenyan-born athlete wins Olympic gold for Bahrain
Winfred Yavi stole the show by setting an Olympic record time of 8 minutes 52.76 seconds in the women's steeplechase.
Bahrain's Winfred Mutile Yavi celebrates winning the women's 3000m steeplechase final of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.   / Photo: AFP
August 7, 2024

Kenyan-born Winfred Yavi won the women's Olympic 3,000 metres steeplechase gold medal for her adopted country Bahrain, dethroning Uganda's Peruth Chemutai who had to settle for silver.

Yavi jumped for joy after crossing the line on Tuesday, having overtaken Chemutai with an explosive final sprint that left the Ugandan who had led most of the race unable to respond.

Chemutai was in shock after Yavi, 24, stole the finish to add the Olympic title to last year's world championship, setting an Olympic record time of 8 minutes 52.76 seconds.

"This is like a dream come true. It's something special," Yavi told reporters. "It means a lot to me and also to the country."

Olympic debut

Kenyan 20-year-old Faith Cherotich, ranked third in the world, claimed bronze on her Olympic debut.

Kenya's Beatrice Chepkoech took an early lead and was shoulder-to-shoulder with Chemutai but faded in the last lap and ended sixth, while France's Alice Finot celebrated her fourth-place finish in a very fast race.

Chepkoech, 33, holds the world record of 8:44.32 but has never won an Olympic medal in the event.

In Tokyo, it was Chemutai who delivered the upset and took the gold from favourite Chepkoech to become the first Ugandan woman to win an Olympic medal in any sport.

SOURCE:Reuters
