Türkiye committed to supporting dialogue in Venezuela: Erdogan
President Erdogan extends his best wishes for the upcoming elections in Venezuela in phone call with his counterpart Maduro.
President Erdogan conveyed his appreciation for Venezuela's support for Palestine in the face of Israeli oppression. / Photo: AA Archive
August 7, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reaffirmed Türkiye's commitment to supporting the dialogue process within Venezuela in a phone call with President Nicolas Maduro.

The two leaders discussed various topics including the state of bilateral relations between Türkiye and Venezuela, as well as regional and global issues, the Turkish presidency said in a statement on Wednesday.

President Erdogan extended his best wishes to Venezuela, expressing hopes for peace, prosperity, and well-being for its people.

Additionally, Erdogan conveyed his appreciation for Venezuela's support for Palestine in the face of Israeli oppression.

Venezuela is one of Türkiye’s largest trade partners in the Latin America region.

The bilateral trade grew to $850 million in 2021 from $150 million in 2019 and the two countries eyes to increase their current trade volume to $3 billion.

The two countries have maintained a productive and improving relationship at all levels, with great potential for collaboration in the economy, trade, mining, energy, agriculture and tourism sectors.

SOURCE:TRT World
