Brazilian plane with 62 on board crashes, no survivors
Images broadcast on local media showed a large plane nosediving at high speed
The plane crashed in the town of Vinhedo, about 80 km (50 miles) northwest of Sao Paulo./ Photo: Reuters / Others
August 9, 2024

An airplane carrying 58 passengers and four crew crashed Friday in Brazil's Sao Paulo state, killing everyone on board, local officials said.

The aircraft, a French-made ATR 72-500 operated by the airline Voepass, was traveling from Cascavel in southern Parana state to Sao Paulo's Guarulhos international airport when it crashed in the city of Vinhedo.

Images broadcast on local media showed a large plane nosediving at high speed, while others showed a large column of smoke rising from the crash site in what appeared to be a residential area.

"There were no survivors," the city government in Valinhos - which was involved in the rescue and recovery operation in nearby Vinhedo - said in an email sent to AFP.

'Everyone died'

The city of Vinhedo, with about 76,000 residents, is located approximately 80 kilometers (50 miles) northwest of Sao Paulo.

Before an official death toll was given, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said during an event that it appeared there were no survivors.

"A plane just crashed in the city of Vinhedo in Sao Paulo, with 58 passengers and four crew members and it seems that everyone died," Lula said in the middle of a speech in I tajai in Santa Catarina state.

In a statement, Voepass reported "an accident involving flight 2283."

"There is still no confirmation of how the accident occurred," it said.

Teams deployed

Sao Paulo's fire department wrote on social network X: "Aircraft crash, 7 teams involved, so far only this information."

Teams of firefighters, military police and state civil defense were deployed in the Capela neighborhood, in Vinhedo.

The doomed plane recorded its first flight in April 2010, according to the website planespotters.net.

SOURCE:AFP
