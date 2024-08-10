Chidimma Adetshina, who pulled out from the Miss South Africa pageant after a nationality row over her Nigerian roots, has received an invitation to participate in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant.

“As a Nigerian by heritage, we would like to formally invite you to participate in the Miss Universe Nigerian 2024 pageant. This is an opportunity to represent your father’s native land on an international stage," Miss Universe Nigeria said on Friday in a statement on Instagram.

Adetshina, 23, became the subject of xenophobic attacks and social media bullying over questions on her South African citizenship.

This was after the home affairs department announced that her mother may have committed "identity theft" to become a South African national.

Nigerian father

As the row escalated, Adetshina announced her withdrawal from the Miss South Africa pageant "for the safety and wellbeing of my family".

The law student was born and grew up in South Africa. Her father was Nigerian and her mother was a South African of Mozambican descent. Many South Africans, including a cabinet minister, questioned whether she was South African.

The invitation to participate in Miss Universe Nigeria has raised questions on whether Adetshina has proper documentation of Nigerian citizenship. But the organiser of Miss Universe Nigeria said they will guide through the next steps.

Adetshina has yet to publicly respond to the invitation.

Anti-foreigner sentiment

South Africa grants citizenship by birth to anyone born in the country after 1995 to a South African parent or permanent resident.

The controversy over Adetshina's participation in the Miss South Africa pageant stoked anti-foreigner sentiment in the nation, which has witnessed violent, and at times deadly, attacks on immigrants in the past.

Politicians, celebrities and ordinary citizens weighed in on the debate. While many came to her defence, others argued she should be disqualified.

The invitation to switch to Miss Universe Nigeria said it was offering her a "chance to showcase your talent, grace, and beauty".

'Celebrate Nigerian women'

"We encourage you to consider this opportunity and take part in a competition that celebrates the strength, intelligence, and diversity of Nigerian women," the national director said.

There are 24 contestants vying for the Miss Universe Niger 2024 title. The winner will represent Nigeria at the Miss Universe beauty pageant.

