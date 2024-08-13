South Africa's unemployment rate rose to a near-record in the second quarter of 2024, continuing a trend that has seen the number of unemployed people grow by more than 60% in ten years, official data showed on Tuesday.

The unemployment rate hit 33.5% between April and June, up by 0.6% from the previous quarter, national statistics agency StatsSA said.

That is close to the record 35.3% reached in 2021 during the coronavirus pandemic.

About 8.4 million people were out of work, up from 5.2 million in 2014, it said.

Unemployment, a key election issue

Including people who have given up looking for work, the unemployment rate was a staggering 42.6%, up from 41.9% in the first quarter, StatsSA added.

The number of people working in the formal sector was down but informal sector employment was up by 100,000 or 3.3% over the same period last year, it added.

The new figures were the first to be released since elections in May brought in a new coalition government that has put boosting the country's sluggish economy top of the agenda.

Unemployment was a key political issue in the vote that saw the long-ruling African National Congress lose its absolute majority in parliament for the first time in three decades.

Protests

The difficulty to find jobs has in the past fuelled protests as well as anti-foreigner sentiment.

Young people in particular lament the lack of prospects in what is usually regarded as Africa's most industrialised economy.

