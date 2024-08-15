SPORTS
Mbappe scores as Real beat Atalanta in Super Cup
Kylian Mbappe scored in Real Madrid's 2-0 win against Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday.
Real Madrid is now the most successful team of the UEFA Super Cup with six titles, passing Barcelona and AC Milan. / Photo: Reuters
Spanish La Liga powerhouse Real Madrid won the 2024 UEFA Super Cup after beating Italian Serie A club Atalanta 2-0 on Wednesday.

Real Madrid defender Eder Militao's deflection was looped onto the top of the crossbar and went out in the 26th minute at Warsaw National Stadium.

Real's English midfielder Jude Bellingham collided with the goalkeeper while trying to push the ball into the net with the tip of his foot in the 34th minute.

Real Madrid's Brazilian attacker Rodrygo's shot skimmed the top of the crossbar and went out just before the end of the first half.

Bellingham denied

Real goalie Thibaut Courtois tipped Atalanta's Mario Pasalic's header over the bar in the 47th minute.

Federico Valverde put the ball into an empty Atalanta net to bring the lead to Real Madrid in the 59th minute.

The second goal attempts of both Vinicius Jr. and Jude Bellingham were denied by Atalanta keeper Juan Musso in the 62nd minute.

Musso denied another attempt from Bellingham in the 66th minute.

Mbappe on the score sheet

Real Madrid's French star Kylian Mbappe left his mark with a goal in the 68th minute of his official debut game.

With this victory, Real Madrid became the most successful team of the competition with six titles, passing Barcelona and AC Milan.

Separately, Real boss Carlo Ancelotti became the only manager to clinch five Super Cup trophies.

SOURCE:AA
