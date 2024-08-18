At least eight people were killed and several others wounded in twin explosions in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Saturday, an official said.

Mohamud Ahmed, a police officer in Mogadishu who spoke to Anadolu news agency over the phone, said the attack targeted a tea shop in the Daynile district.

“The tea shop was busy at the time of the explosions. We believe a bomb to have been planted inside the tea shop," he said.

Ahmed said the shop was frequented by locals and some security forces operating in the area, but he neither confirmed nor denied if security personnel were among the victims.

Terror groups

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the explosion.

At least 12 people were killed when a vehicle carrying soldiers hit a landmine in South West state on Friday.

Somalia has been plagued by insecurity for years, with the main threats emanating from al-Shabaab and the Daesh terror groups.

Since 2007, al-Shabaab has been fighting the Somali government and the African Union Transition Missi on in Somalia (ATMIS) -- a multidimensional mission authorized by the African Union and mandated by the UN Security Council.

Al-Shabaab has stepped up attacks since President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud declared an "all-out war" on the group.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.