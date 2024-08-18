AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Twin explosions kill several people in Somalia's capital
An official says at least eight were killed in the attack targeting a tea shop during a busy hours.
Twin explosions kill several people in Somalia's capital
Somalia has been plagued by insecurity for years, with attacks by al-Shabaab and the Daesh terror groups. Photo: TRT World / Others
August 18, 2024

At least eight people were killed and several others wounded in twin explosions in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Saturday, an official said.

Mohamud Ahmed, a police officer in Mogadishu who spoke to Anadolu news agency over the phone, said the attack targeted a tea shop in the Daynile district.

“The tea shop was busy at the time of the explosions. We believe a bomb to have been planted inside the tea shop," he said.

Ahmed said the shop was frequented by locals and some security forces operating in the area, but he neither confirmed nor denied if security personnel were among the victims.

Terror groups

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the explosion.

At least 12 people were killed when a vehicle carrying soldiers hit a landmine in South West state on Friday.

Somalia has been plagued by insecurity for years, with the main threats emanating from al-Shabaab and the Daesh terror groups.

Since 2007, al-Shabaab has been fighting the Somali government and the African Union Transition Missi on in Somalia (ATMIS) -- a multidimensional mission authorized by the African Union and mandated by the UN Security Council.

Al-Shabaab has stepped up attacks since President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud declared an "all-out war" on the group.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us