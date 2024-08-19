Grammy Award-winning Jamaican dancehall star Buju Banton has revealed his roots have been traced to Nigeria.

Banton, whose real name is Mark Myrie, said this while appearing as a guest on the podcast Drink Champs, co-hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN.

He said his bloodline was traced, and he was an “Igbo man” primarily found in south-eastern Nigeria.

“My generation originated from Nigeria. I am an Igbo man according to my bloodline,” he said in the podcast.

But perhaps the biggest talking point from the podcast is his comments on Afrobeats’ growing influence.

In the interview, Buju Banton says Afrobeats should do more by positively crediting reggae and dancehall movements for their positive influence, which has given Afrobeats a global advantage.

The exact origins of Afrobeats and its music influencers remain a hot debate, as different global music styles claim to have played a role in Afrobeats unique music offering and global appeal.

Banton said Afrobeats music acts should leverage on their global influence and speak more strongly on social issues that impact Africans.

“The artistes in Africa need to make an impact with their music. There is not a single song in Afrobeats, which I can relate to. The artistes I have respect for in Africa are Fela Kuti, Youssou N’Dour, Lucky Dube from South Africa, Salif Keita and Baaba Maal.

He faulted Afrobeats for cutting off Jamaicans in their efforts to connect with the rest of the world despite enjoying goodwill and finding inspiration from dancehall and reggae.

In 2011, Banton won the Grammy for Best Reggae Album at the 53rd Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

