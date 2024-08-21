AFRICA
Malawi intensifies search for plane crash victims inside lake
The C2110 aircraft had taken off from the lakeshore district of Nkhotakota en route to eastern Malawi and crashed 45 minutes before landing.
Plane wreckage has been spotted underwater close to shore / Photo: Reuters
August 21, 2024

Rescue efforts have intensified after a privately owned plane with two Dutch nationals on board crashed into the waters of Lake Malawi on Tuesday afternoon.

The aircraft belonging to a Zimbabwean company, Nyasa Express, also had a Zimbabwean pilot. A Dutch female passenger was rescued by a group of fishermen and is currently in the hospital being treated for minor injuries.

Moses Kunkuyu, Malawi’s minister of information and digitisation, told Anadolu on Wednesday that the government has intensified efforts to locate the two missing persons—a Dutch passenger and a Zimbabwean pilot.

“We are very optimistic that, at the end of Wednesday, we should be able to succeed in our efforts,” he said.

Wreckage spotted

The C2110 aircraft had taken off from the lakeshore district of Nkhotakota en route to eastern Malawi and crashed 45 minutes before landing.

“Rescue efforts are getting there to push the plane ashore. It’s currently spotted underwater close to the shore,” Kunkuyu said.

On June 10, an aircraft crash killed Saulosi Klaus Chilima, Malawi’s vice president, and eight others. Investigations are underway to establish the cause of the crash.

