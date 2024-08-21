TÜRKİYE
Türkiye captures key PKK/KCK terrorist from Finland network in Istanbul
Iranian national Mehnaz Omari was responsible for coordinating activities between the PKK/KCK cadres in Finland and the organisation's top leadership, sources say.
The National Intelligence Organization (MIT), in collaboration with the Istanbul Provincial Police Department, has successfully apprehended a key figure in the PKK/KCK's Finland network, security sources have announced. The operation led to the arrest of Mehnaz Omari, an Iranian national, who was reportedly operating at a senior level within the PKK/KCK terrorist organisation's European structures. / Photo: TRT World
August 21, 2024

PKK's Finland network

Omari, known by the code name "Naze Ad," was captured in Istanbul and subsequently sent to prison, sources said on Wednesday.

Omari was responsible for coordinating activities between the PKK/KCK cadres in Finland and the organisation's top leadership.

She played a significant role in recruiting members and securing financial resources for the terrorist group. Omari was also in charge of organising various activities and events on behalf of the PKK/KCK in Finland.

MIT's long-term surveillance of Omari culminated in this successful operation, leading to her arrest and the acquisition of critical information related to the PKK/KCK's operations in Finland, the sources said.

The latest operation is part of MIT's ongoing efforts to dismantle the PKK/KCK's European networks.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — recognised as a terrorist group by Türkiye, the US, and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people.

SOURCE:TRT World
