BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
South Africa, Japan move to boost ties on energy supply
Japan's top diplomat says his country hopes to strengthen cooperation with South Africa in various economic sectors.
South Africa, Japan move to boost ties on energy supply
South Africa has been struggling with power crisis hoping foreign partners will help. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
August 24, 2024

Japan has expressed its readiness to strengthen cooperation with South Africa, particularly in the power and energy sectors.

Japanese foreign minister Yoko Kamikawa said South Africa is a business hub for Japanese companies in Africa.

“It is indispensable to maintain and develop a free and open maritime order based on the rule of law as the countries that both face Indo-Pacific Ocean,” she said on Friday, during a visit to Tokyo by South Africa's Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola.

Lamola, for his part, voiced his gratitude for Japanese cooperation towards the decarbonisation of South Africa, including technical cooperation.

Avocado ban

He expressed strong expectations for Japanese companies which are creating many jobs to further expand into South Africa, according to a Japanese Foreign Ministry statement.

Lamola also praised the lifting of a ban on avocado exports from South Africa to Japan and said he has high hopes to promote high-level visits between the two countries, utilising the Japan-South Africa Partnership Forum.

The two also exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine, Middle East, East Asia, and North Korea.

Lamola arrived in Tokyo to attend the ''Tokyo International Conference on African Development'' meeting, which kicks off on Saturday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us