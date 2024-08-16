South Africa will withdraw a government gazette submitted for the acquisition of nuclear energy, Electricity and Energy Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says.

This follows an application from civil society organisations, the Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute, and Earthlife Africa to review and set aside the 2500 new nuclear build plans.

South African government media SABC reports that the agencies argued that the Electricity and Energy Minister’s plans “were unlawful and unconstitutional because the process has been procedurally unfair.”

Ramokgopa said on Friday that the withdrawal of this Gazette is acceding to this application and will in the future make sure that the process of acquiring nuclear power is “transparent and follows all procedures.”

“Nuclear is part of the mix, but it’s important that as we go out and procure, the procurement process must be able to stand the test of time. In this instance, it is the ability to be able to subject itself to scrutiny,” Ramokgopa said at a press briefing.

Procurement transparency

Ramokgopa stressed the commitment to carry the South African every step of the way to preserve the integrity of any nuclear procurement process.

“That’s why we are asking Nersa, let’s go back to that process and accord the public the opportunity to respond… I want to give confidence to the South African public that we will take you every step of the way,” he added.

Last month, controversy followed the energy minister’s announcement of plans to secure funding approval for 2,500 MWe.

Ramokgopa had hoped the National Treasury would sign off on the plan by this month, even though a site has yet to be confirmed and various technical details are still being ironed out.

