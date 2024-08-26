BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
Mali to meet or exceed forecast for industrial gold output
Mali's industrial gold production is expected to reach or exceed its 57.3 metric tonnes forecast for 2024.
Mali to meet or exceed forecast for industrial gold output
Mali's gold output forecast for the year is 57.3 tonnes, 14% lower than the 66.5 tonnes achieved in 2023. / Photo: AA
August 26, 2024

Industrial gold production in Mali, one of Africa's top producers of the precious metal, is expected to reach or exceed its 57.3 metric tonnes forecast for 2024, according to the mines ministry.

Gold production from mines, mainly owned by Barrick Gold, B2Gold, Resolute Mining, Allied Gold and Endeavour Mining, stood at 30.5 tonnes in the first half of the year, surpassing the initial forecast of 28.4 tonnes by 7.2%, according to ministry statistics provided to Reuters.

Mali's forecast for the year is 57.3 tonnes, 14% lower than the 66.5 tonnes achieved in 2023.

Barrick Gold was the main producer in the first six months of the year with 11.7 tonnes, followed by B2GOLD with 8.3 tonnes and Allied Gold 3.9 tonnes, the data showed.

In November 2023, the West African Sahel country signed a memorandum of understanding with Russia to build a gold refinery with a capacity of 200 tonnes per year.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us