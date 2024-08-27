By Brian Okoth

Senegal has issued an ultimatum to musician Akon to start building on a 136-acre parcel of land granted to him in 2020, or 90% of the land will be reverted to government.

Four years ago, Senegal granted the land to Akon to develop a city, with amenities including hospitals, a resort, a university, an entertainment park, a shopping mall, a police station, a solar power plant, and apartments.

The land is located in the coastal area of Mbodiene, some 120 kilometres south-east of Senegal's capital, Dakar.

Akon pledged to start construction on the land as soon as possible, with job creation and boosting Senegal's economy top on his mind.

Multi-billion-dollar project

The Senegalese-American musician said the project's first phase, costing 6 billion US dollars, was to be completed in 2023.

The completion date was, however, postponed to 2025, with Akon citing the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason for delaying construction.

The rest of the city was to be gradually built, with the entire project's completion date set for 2030.

Akon said that upon completion, the city would be a "sanctuary for African-Americans seeking to reconnect with their African roots."

Stalled plans

However, the site remains undeveloped, with livestock often grazing on the land.

Only one concrete block marking the project's foundation can be seen at the location.

The move has elicited strong reactions online, ranging from those supporting the government repossession bid to those opposing it.

"Akon does not have that amount of money to fund such a huge project. Don’t allow anyone deceive you. The government should reposes the land and develop it,'' a social media commentator Ynsson wrote on TikTok.

Another, Nelly Viano, however, suggested the project should not be rushed.

"Give the man time. How old is Africa again that you all are expecting one man to perform miracles.? It takes time to achieve these things."

Victor_official agrees, saying Akon needs to be supported and not criticised.

"These are some of the reasons why Africa is still behind; we don't believe and support ourselves. Even Burj Khalifa is built by the Dubian government and international investors. Give Akon a chance."

Remit payments

Senegal, through the coastal tourist zones development company SAPCO, has threatened to repossess the land, saying Akon has failed to remit payments for holding the land.

The singer, however, does not have title deed to the land.

Akon's team claims efforts are ongoing to clear and map out the land for planned construction.

In late 2023, Akon said in an interview on the BBC that his project in Senegal was "100,000% moving" and that his critics would be put to shame.

However, a number of people in Mbodiene village have lost hope in the project.

51-year-old Akon had banked on investors to pool resources for the city's construction, but according to Akon's team, "investment pledges" weren't honoured.

Kenya's Julius Mwale had been cited as the project's lead investor.

Akon's net worth is unclear, but several reports suggest it could range from 40 to 80 million US dollars.

Uganda Akon city

As the fate of Akon's city in Senegal hangs in the balance, uncertainties are also rife in Uganda, where the government offered Akon 640 acres of land to build a city worth 6 billion US dollars.

The offer was proposed to Akon after he met President Yoweri Museveni in Uganda in April 2021.

Residents of Mukono town in central Uganda, where the project is planned, have, however, rejected the government's move to offer land to Akon, saying it is their ancestral possession.

Just like in Senegal, construction of Akon's city in Uganda is yet to begin.

Akon was born to Senegalese parents, who later relocated to New Jersey in the US.

