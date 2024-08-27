Kenya's former Prime Minister and opposition leader Raila Odinga on Tuesday announced his candidacy for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship, promising to steer the organisation towards being more people-centred.

During the official launch of his campaign at a state ceremony in Nairobi, attended by regional leaders from across Africa, Odinga articulated a vision focused on making the AU's benefits tangible to the people of Africa.

The election for chairperson and seven other positions will take place during the African Union Summit in February 2025. The chairperson of the EU Commission serves a four-year term that can be renewed once.

"My selection to be Kenya's candidate is not a one man's ambition but an African's journey to serve the motherland, I plan to constitute my cabinet of chairpersons with a continental outlook," Odinga pledged.

He added: "I dream of an Africa in which borders and colonial languages no longer separate us. Africans must be united, with resilience and hope for a bright future transmitted to our youth."

Actions and policies

Odinga emphasised his commitment to collaborating with heads of state from across the continent to ensure that the bloc's actions and policies have a direct impact on the lives of its citizens.

He said the AU must transform from a high-level bureaucratic body to one whose impacts can be felt at the grassroots level.

He also highlighted the necessity for the bloc to adopt a more inclusive approach that prioritises the needs and aspirations of the Africans.

Political analysts view Odinga's bid as a potential catalyst for change within the AU, given his long-standing advocacy for democratic governance and social equity.

'Dialogue and consensus-building'

"Raila Odinga's approach could be a significant shift in how the African Union connects with its citizens," Simon Mukhwana, a Nairobi-based political analyst, told Anadolu.

"His promise to make the AU more people-centred is ambitious, and it has the potential to significantly boost the organisation's legitimacy and relevance. The challenge will be to translate these high-level commitments into concrete actions that positively impact Africans' daily lives," he said.

He added that Odinga's leadership style, which emphasises dialogue and consensus-building, has the potential to redefine the AU's engagement with the people it represents.

Odinga is among the candidates in the race, as are Mahamoud Ali Youssouf of Djibouti, Anil Gayan of Mauritius and Richard Randriamandrato of Madagascar.

Endorsements

Kenya has received significant support for Odinga's candidacy through President William Ruto's diplomatic efforts.

Kenya currently has endorsements from 19 African countries.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.