TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye, Egypt to double reciprocal flights
Türkiye and Egypt have signed an agreement to double the number of reciprocal flights between the two nations.
Türkiye, Egypt to double reciprocal flights
The frequency of flights between Türkiye and Egypt will jump from 30 a week to 67 under a new agreement. / Photo: AA     / Others
September 5, 2024

The number of reciprocal flights between Türkiye and Egypt will be more than doubled, the Turkish transport and infrastructure minister said on Thursday.

The frequency of flights between the two countries will jump from 30 a week to 67 under a new agreement just signed between Turkish and Egyptian civil aviation authorities, Abdulkadir Uraloglu said in a statement.

At a Wednesday meeting of the countries' High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council Meeting in the Turkish capital Ankara co-chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, three deals were sealed in the fields of railways, information communications technologies, and civil aviation.

It was the first presidential-level Egyptian visit to Türkiye in a decade, part of continuing efforts to strengthen ties between the Mediterranean neighbours.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us