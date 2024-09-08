AFRICA
2 MIN READ
More than 20,000 people killed in Sudan conflict: WHO
The war in Sudan has left at least 20,000 people dead and over 10 million displaced, the director-general of the WHO said on Sunday.
More than 20,000 people killed in Sudan conflict: WHO
The director-general of the WHO said on September 8, 2024 that almost half of Sudan's 25 million population needs urgent intervention. / Photo: AA
September 8, 2024

More than 20,000 people have been killed in the ongoing conflict in Sudan between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group since April 2023, the director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Sunday.

Speaking at a press conference in Port Sudan during a two-day visit to Sudan, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said ten more million people have been internally displaced in addition to two million refugees in neighbouring countries.

"The scale of the emergency is shocking, as is the insufficient action being taken to curtail the conflict and respond to the suffering it is causing," he said.

He said almost half of Sudan's 25 million population needs urgent intervention while 70% of the country's health sector is no longer operational.

'Wake up and help Sudan'

The WHO chief called on the "world to wake up and help Sudan out of the nightmare it is living through."

On Saturday, Ghebreyesus reiterated the WHO's commitment to addressing the pressing humanitarian and health issues in Sudan, including insecurity, mass displacement, floods, famine, and disease outbreaks.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us