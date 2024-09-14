AFRICA
Algeria's President Tebboune landslide reelection win confirmed
President Abdelmadjid Tebboune's won against two opposition candidates in the September 7 snap elections.
President Abdelmadjid Tebboune was declared winner of the country's presidential election on September 8, 2024. Photo / Reuters
September 14, 2024

Algeria's Constitutional Council announced on Saturday that Abdelmadjid Tebboune has been reelected to a second five-year term as president.

Constitutional Council President Omar Belhadj announced the final results on national television, confirming Tebboune's decisive victory with an absolute majority, securing 84.30% of the vote in the presidential election held last Sunday.

The final voter turnout for the election was 46.10% of eligible voters.

Tebboune received 7,976,291 votes out of a total of 11,226,065 ballots cast, giving him a significant advantage over his competitors.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
