Somalia, IGAD sign pact on blue economy centre
Somalia and regional bloc IGAD have signed an agreement to establish a regional centre on blue economy.
On September 16, 2024, IGAD welcomed Somalia's contribution to the cohesion and integration in the regional bloc. / Photo: AA
September 16, 2024

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) in Eastern Africa and Somalia on Monday signed a pact to establish a regional centre on blue economy.

The signing took place in the Somali capital of Mogadishu after the arrival of IGAD Executive Secretary Workneh Gebeyeh.

"A pivotal agreement was signed to establish a Regional Centre of Excellence in Blue Economy – a transformative step for the region and Somalia," the IGAD said in a statement on X.

Gebeyeh also engaged in discussions with Somalia's Foreign Minister Ahmed Moalim Fiqi and emphasised the urgency of advancing regional peace, security, and strengthening the IGAD-Somalia partnership.

Cohesion and integration

The regional bloc welcomed Somalia's contribution to the cohesion and integration in IGAD and the use of its good offices for peace in Sudan.​​​​​​​

Blue economy is described as sustainable use of ocean resources for economic g rowth, improved livelihoods, and jobs while preserving the health of ocean ecosystem.

