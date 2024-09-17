Several South Sudanese opposition parties and civil society groups expressed their opposition on Monday to an extension of the transitional government and the postponement of elections for another two years.

Deng Bol Aruai Bol, chairperson of the Common Peoples Alliance (CPA), said the recent unilateral extension of the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS), which was made without broad public consultation or the involvement of political parties, civil society and regional and international partners, has raised significant concerns.

"We demand that the decision to extend the R-ARCSS undergo proper consultation involving political parties, civil society, peace guarantors and relevant stakeholders. The extension must represent the people's will, not (be) a unilateral decision," he said in a statement sent to Anadolu on Monday

He called for any extension of the R-ARCSS to be limited to 12 months, beginning February 2025.

'Disregard for the will of the people'

Bol called on the citizens of South Sudan to protest against the decision of the extension of the transitional period.

Dengbil William Aguer, chairperson of the African People's Congress party, condemned the recent arbitrary extension of the mandate of the Revitalised Transitional Government of National Unity (RTGoNU) for an additional two years.

"I view this decision as a blatant disregard for the will of the people and an affront to the principles of democratic governance and accountability," he said.

He said the extension of this mandate, made without meaningful consultation with the electorate and stakeholders, "perpetuates a system that has failed to address the pressing needs of our citizens."

'Oversized' government

"It is time for the people to demand the immediate dissolution of the oversized Government of National Unity and to advocate for a governance structure that is more representative, accountable and responsive to the needs of all citizens."

Aguer urged all citizens, civil society organisations and political stakeholders to join them in this crucial movement.

"It is our collective responsibility to reclaim our democracy and ensure that our government reflects the aspirations of the people," he said.

Lorna Merekaje, the secretary-general of South Sudan Democratic Engagement, Monitoring and Observation Programme, was quoted by Eye Radio questioning the rationale behind the endorsement of a two-year extension of the transitional period.

Pending tasks

She said the decision was probably reached without proper assessment of its necessity.

She further questioned the difference the extension would make on the lives of marginalised citizens.

However, Ter Manyang Gatwech, executive director of the Centre for Peace and Advocacy (CPA), said the extension of the transition period is the only option for implementing pending tasks.

He said these tasks include security arrangements, the repatriation of South Sudanese refugees from neighbouring countries, permanent constitution making, the conducting of a population census and the establishment of a hybrid court.

Consensus

"We express our support for the extension of the transitional period. This is the only way to maintain peace. We need to continue with relative peace until pending tasks are implemented," Gatwech said.

Last week, the South Sudan Presidency reached a consensus to extend the transitional period by two years and postpone elections, which were originally scheduled for December this year, to 2026.

Presidential Adviser on National Security Tut Gatluak said the extension is an opportunity to implement the critical remaining protocols in the peace agreement, such as the permanent constitution process, census and the registration of political parties.

Minister of Cabinet Affairs Martin Elia Lomuro said the extension is in response to recommendations from electoral institutions and the security sector.

Peace deal

A peace deal was reached between President Salva Kiir with rival Riek Machar and signed by other political parties in 2018.

Together with President Kiir, they formed a unity government in 2020, with Machar serving as the first vice-president alongside four others.

A 2018 peace deal that ended a civil war allowed President Kiir to remain in charge of a transitional government.

South Sudan, the world's youngest country, has not held a national election since it gained independence from Sudan in 2011.

